Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

MASI traded down $3.61 on Monday, reaching $242.67. 343,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,673. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.19. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.83.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.