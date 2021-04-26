MASQ Market Cap Tops $4.24 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $91,603.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00282101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.67 or 0.00995822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00723219 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00025729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,617.31 or 0.99862832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

