Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $512,208.35 and approximately $59,454.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.36 or 0.04668457 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00061022 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

