Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $388.03. The stock had a trading volume of 66,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.22. The company has a market capitalization of $385.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $259.51 and a 1 year high of $389.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.