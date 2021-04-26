Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.9% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $390.47. 11,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,368. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $259.51 and a 52-week high of $389.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $387.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,535,541,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

