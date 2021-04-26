Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Mattel in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.