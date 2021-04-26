Maxar Technologies Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $39.37 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

