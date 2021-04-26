Maxim Group Increases SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $700.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s current price.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.06.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $571.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $510.85 and its 200 day moving average is $420.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $585.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

