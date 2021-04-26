Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $82.65 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 6.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.45% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $82,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after buying an additional 57,682 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.03. 10,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,646. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $112.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

