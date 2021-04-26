Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 12,607 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,916,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,607 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 6.8% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.12% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $85,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $565,086,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,037 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,182,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,748,000 after purchasing an additional 928,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,057,000 after purchasing an additional 908,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,234.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

