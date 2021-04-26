Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 12,615 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 4.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $53,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.42. 519,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,056,535. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

