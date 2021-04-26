Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 13,328 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 7.5% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $94,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $215,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.34. 406,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,082,088. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

