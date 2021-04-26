Mdex (MDX) 1-Day Volume Tops $231.79 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00005156 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $528.59 million and approximately $231.79 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00061791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.00283993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $532.64 or 0.00993972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.05 or 0.00731619 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,600.67 or 1.00025809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

