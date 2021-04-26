Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 661,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 28,949 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $22.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.