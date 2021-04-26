Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 313.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Medpace worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $2,712,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,301,135.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $216,804.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,806.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,876 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,238. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Shares of MEDP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.67. 765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,983. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $191.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.75 and a 200-day moving average of $143.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

