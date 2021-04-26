Megacoin (MEC) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $702,514.90 and $22.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.68 or 0.00453610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,470,066 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.