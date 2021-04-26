Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.54.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

MLCO opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.