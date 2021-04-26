Melon One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.43 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular exchanges. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00064329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00746949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00093897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.03 or 0.07445061 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

