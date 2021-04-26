Meme (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $38.23 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,365.23 or 0.02552516 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded down 23% against the dollar. Meme has a market cap of $38.23 million and $6.25 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.03 or 0.00529174 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005814 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00027020 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

