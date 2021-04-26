Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Up 64.3% This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $3.03 million and $53,910.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.64 or 0.00517384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005909 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00026848 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.12 or 0.02570043 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

