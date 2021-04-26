MenaPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,163.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $1,163.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.96 or 0.00744857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.19 or 0.07583781 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.