MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.32 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $652.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,600.91 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $553.61 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,005.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,508.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,571.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

