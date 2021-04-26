Merculet (MVP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $283,532.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $283,532.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00282383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $533.58 or 0.00995965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.54 or 0.00725234 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00025649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,859.68 or 1.00532026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

