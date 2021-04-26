Merculet (MVP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $312,654.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and $312,654.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00270002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.35 or 0.01018227 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00025049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00685872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,719.32 or 0.99933274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

