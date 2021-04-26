Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Mercury General worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY opened at $64.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $66.75.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $957.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

