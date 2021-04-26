Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Mercury General worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercury General by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 178,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of MCY opened at $64.12 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $957.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.