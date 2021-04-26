Mercury (MER) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.59 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $14,760.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.00282738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $535.51 or 0.00992887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.35 or 0.00729305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,962.22 or 1.00050337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

