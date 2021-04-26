Mercury Trading Down 19.1% This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $10,506.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

