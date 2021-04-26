Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

