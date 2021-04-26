Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 130.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director John Mccune Jr. Rice sold 16,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $464,076.80. Also, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $379,192.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,390.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.