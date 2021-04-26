Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Down 3.8%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60. 1,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 167,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The firm has a market cap of $861.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth $142,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

