Meta Financial Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,429 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,663% compared to the average daily volume of 51 call options.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASH. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CASH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 165,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.