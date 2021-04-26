Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25). Approximately 432,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 504,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The firm has a market cap of £29.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.85.

About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. The company explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

