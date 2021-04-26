MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $63.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.