MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,131 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of MetLife worth $67,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6,547.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of MET opened at $62.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

