MetLife (NYSE:MET) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.19. 118,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

