MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.86

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.86 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 20326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 145.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Company Profile (NYSE:MET)
MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.
