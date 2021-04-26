MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.86

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.86 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 20326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 145.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

