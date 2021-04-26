Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.91 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Metronome has a total market cap of $40.91 million and $191,517.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00006558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00282101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $534.67 or 0.00995822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00723219 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00025729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,617.31 or 0.99862832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

