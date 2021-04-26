Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OUKPY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metso Outotec Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.17. 60,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,809. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.