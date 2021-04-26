Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OUKPY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 19th. AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 60,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

