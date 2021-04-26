Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 2.9% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $20,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,335.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,159.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,144.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.32 and a 1 year high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

