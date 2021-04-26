Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 3,213 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,523,133.36.
- On Monday, March 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $338,106.92.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $47,057.92.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $246,253.82.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $579,383.74.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27.
NASDAQ NTRA traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,359. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Natera by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 290,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 168,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
