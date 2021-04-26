Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 3,213 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,523,133.36.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $338,106.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $47,057.92.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $246,253.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $579,383.74.

On Thursday, February 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,359. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Natera by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 290,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 168,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

