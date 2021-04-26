Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $156.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

