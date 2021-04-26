Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $169.39 and a 1 year high of $261.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.38.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

