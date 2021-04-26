Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 65,510 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.38.

MSFT opened at $261.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.98. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.