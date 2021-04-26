Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,661 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $261.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $169.39 and a one year high of $261.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.38.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

