Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $295.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.75.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $261.43. 373,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,022,105. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,702 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Freed Investment Group increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 23,775 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

