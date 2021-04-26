MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $613.04

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $613.04, but opened at $640.01. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $641.77, with a volume of 4,271 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,108.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $698.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 over the last 90 days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,647,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,137,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,796,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,708,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

