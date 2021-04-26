Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.17. 32,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,392. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

