Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Gap Up to $42.79

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.79, but opened at $44.90. Mimecast shares last traded at $46.94, with a volume of 29,325 shares.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,449,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 905,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500,688.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,325. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

